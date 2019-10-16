Will Muschamp delivers good news on Hilinski: ‘He looked fine today to me’

South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski (3) unloads a pass against Georgia in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA) Sideline Carolina

Will Muschamp made the point clear, his top two quarterbacks were out on the field doing everything they’d be expected to on Wednesday.

On the SEC Teleconference, he said both Dakereon Joyner and Ryan Hilinski took all the quarterback snaps in practice. The team had to move inside because of rain.

“He and Dakereon practiced today and got every rep,” Muschamp said. “So we’re good to go.”

That was an answer to a question if Hilinski took most of the first-team reps.

Hilinski took a hard hit to the knee during the Georgia win Saturday. Since then, Muschamp has said it’s a sprain and he expected Hilinski to play this Saturday against Florida.

“They’ll clear him later, but he looked fine today to me,” Muschamp said. “So I think we’re ready to roll.”

Otherwise, it’s a clean bill of health.

“We don’t have any injuries,” Muschamp said. “We’re good”