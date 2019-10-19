Two questionable calls pave the way for long Florida TD vs South Carolina

Florida running back Dameon Pierce runs against Tennessee during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Even before Florida tailback Dameon Pierce had crossed the goal line, the boos were raining down from South Carolina football fans in Willaims-Brice Stadium.

And the possible hold they were irked by might not have been the most notable questionable call. On the SEC Network broadcast, the commentators pointed out a possible false start by the right tackle.

Then there was the little matter of a Florida receiver having a handful of Israel Mukuamu’s jersey.

Cleveland just holding the back of the guy’s jersey all the way down the field… is certainly one way to “block” pic.twitter.com/qU6xunEFPA — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 19, 2019

ESPN rules analyst Matt Austin said the defender “looked satisfied” to be running side by side with the runner and thus said he liked the non-call.