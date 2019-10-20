South Carolina football player suspended after domestic violence arrest

South Carolina football’s Jamel Cook The State

South Carolina football defensive back Jamel Cook is suspended indefinitely following a Friday arrest on a second degree domestic violence charge.

He was booked at 1:36 a.m. and released at 12:53 p.m. He was arrested by Columbia city police.

A USC spokesperson confirmed the suspension. The news was first reported by The Big Spur.

Cook is out of jail on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond with the condition he not return to the location of the incident or have contact with the victim according to online arrest records.

Cook joined the Gamecocks as a transfer from Southern Cal and sat out last season.

He was a cornerback last season, but moved to safety in the offseason. He made one tackle in garbage time against Charleston Southern but has played sparingly, as Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp questioned his consistency and effort.

Out of high school, the 6-foot-4, 190-pounder was a four-star prospect, the No. 99 player in his class and No. 2 athlete.

South Carolina football has not had many issues with domestic violence arrests or many arrests at all. The last one that came to public light was Javon Charleston in June of 2018. He ultimately completed his “Pre-Trial Intervention” program and ultimately rejoined the team before exhausting us USC eligibility.