Injured starter still two weeks away from returning, Will Muschamp says

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp has been busy updating things on the Gamecocks’ injury front all week, but he provided a few more details on Thursday night on his call-in show.

Muschamp said offensive tackle Dylan Wonnum, who has missed the past month will still have two weeks before he can return from an ankle injury suffered agaisnt Missouri.

The coach also said quarterback Ryan Hilinski is as healthy as he’s been and took all the snaps with the first team all week for the first time since Alabama week.

Other USC injury updates:

▪ The staff hopes running back Rico Dowdle (knee) is only out for two weeks.

▪ Damani Staley (turf toe) has the same two week timetable.

▪ Special teamer A.J. Turner will miss Saturday with a hamstring issue, but they hope to have him back the next week.