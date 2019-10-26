Rocky Top tumble: Tennessee too much for South Carolina

South Carolina got the first big pass play Saturday against Tennessee. The Volunteers got more, though, and that cost the Gamecocks in a 41-21 loss at Neyland Stadium.

A second-half collapse, due in large part to USC’s secondary struggles, cost Carolina (3-5, 2-4 SEC) a crucial result against an conference opponent and damaged its bowl hopes.

Things got off to a promising start, as USC took the lead on the first play from scrimmage of the game — freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski found junior wide receiver Shi Smith for a 75-yard catch-and-score over the middle.

Tennessee, meanwhile, relied on a combination of redshirt freshman J.T. Shrout and embattled veteran Jarrett Guarantano in place of injured starter Brian Maurer, but mostly relied on the run to set up a field goal on its second drive, its only score of the first quarter.

And early in the second quarter, the Gamecock defense came up with a goal line stop on fourth down to end a long Tennessee drive. But after a sack on the ensuing possession forced USC to punt from its own end zone, Tennessee senior Marquez Callaway danced his way for a 65-yard touchdown return.

That marked the first of four lead changes over the next 10 minutes.

With 5:39 left to play in the half, South Carolina got favorable field position after pinning Tennessee deep, taking over at UT’s 44. With three completions from Hilinski and a targeting penalty against the Vols, the Gamecocks drove to the four-yard line, then ran the ball four times to punch it in for a 14-10 lead.

The advantage was short-lived — Guarantano connected with senior Jauan Jennings for gains of 27 and 48 yards, scoring in just 42 seconds to put Tennessee up 17-14.

But the Volunteers left too much time on the clock, as Hilinski found his groove and led the Gamecocks down the field. Senior receiver Bryan Edwards made a phenomenal one-handed catch along the sideline to put USC at the one-yard line. Soon after, senior running back Tavien Feaster punched it in to put the Gamecocks back up 21-17 at halftime.

Into the second half, though, South Carolina’s secondary, which struggled early on in the season but seemed to right itself over the past few games, fell apart. Guarantano connected on a 48-yard bomb on one drive, then absorbed a huge hit on another while finding Jennings for a 19-yard score.

That hit sent Guarantano to the locker room holding his wrist, but after a quick three-and-out for Carolina’s offense, Shrout came in and connected on a 55-yard score of his own to Callaway to put the Vols up 31-21.

Another field goal padded Tennessee’s lead, and with 11:41 still left to play, the Vols blocked punter Joseph Charlton, recovering the ball in the end zone to go up 41-21.

South Carolina’s offense, meanwhile, labored, going three-and-out on three of its first four drives in the second half, turning the ball over three other times. Hilinski finished the game with 28-of-51 passing for 319 yards.

THREE POINTS

Star of the game: Junior receiver Shi Smith posted a season-best game of 156 yards on 11 catches, mostly off the strength of that 75-yard touchdown and a 24-yard catch in the third quarter.

Play of the game: Bryan Edwards’ 18-yard, one-handed catch in the second quarter wasn’t just the most impressive catch of the game or of his career. It was arguably the best catch of the college football season. Not to mention, it set up the Gamecocks up for a go-ahead score.

On the flip side, the 55-yard touchdown pass from Tennessee’s J.T. Shrout to Marquez Callaway in the third quarter was a stunning body blow to the Gamecocks, giving the Vols their first two-possession lead and robbing fans of any hope that the loss of Jarrett Guarantano might help the defensive backs.

Stat of the game: Nine Tennessee passing plays of 15 or more yards, including seven of more than 20. Using two quarterbacks behind their starter, the Volunteers had their best passing game of the season.

NEXT

Who: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia

TV: SEC Network