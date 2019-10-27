Scouting South Carolina’s next opponent: Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt (2-5, 1-3) at South Carolina (3-5, 2-4 SEC)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

THREE STORYLINES

1. South Carolina’s bowl hopes took a big hit with the Tennessee loss. Mapping out a road to six wins at the beginning of the season — and especially after the unexpected loss to North Carolina in the opener — usually included success in Knoxville. Instead, the Gamecocks have one game to give the rest of the way if they want to still be playing in December. Four games remain on the regular season schedule. Two are against ranked teams (No. 4 Clemson, No. 21 Appalachian State), one is on the road (Texas A&M) and then there’s Vandy. The Commodores are the weakest remaining foe, but they’re also coming off a bye and a win over then-ranked Missouri.

2. USC’s offense has fizzled the last two weeks at the most inopportune times. A garbage time touchdown saved the Gamecocks from being shut out in the fourth quarter of the 38-27 loss to Florida on Oct. 19. Seven days later, Carolina went scoreless in the second half of a 20-point Tennessee loss. Some good news for Ryan Hilinski and company? Vanderbilt enters this game last in the SEC in scoring defense, allowing close to 34 points a game.

3. Vanderbilt is statistically the least explosive offense in the SEC. The Commodores are averaging a league-worst 11 plays a game that go for at least 10 yards. But perhaps the Commodores are licking their chops after watching a previously vertically-challenged Tennessee team torch the South Carolina secondary for 351 passing yards. Can the USC unit that harassed Georgia’s Jake Fromm just three weeks ago return against Vandy?

THREE VANDERBILT PLAYERS TO WATCH

1. Vanderbilt has lacked offensive explosion all season, but the Commodores still pose a threat on the ground with Ke’Shawn Vaughn. The senior from Nashville entered last week second in the SEC with just over 100 rushing yards a game. An Illinois transfer, Vaughn scored one of Vandy’s two touchdowns against South Carolina last season.

2. After seeing Kyle Shurmur each of the past three seasons, Vanderbilt is in a new era under center. Four different Commodores have thrown passes this year, but it was Mo Hasan who excelled with his last chance. The redshirt junior completed seven of 11 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown in the Missouri win, before leaving in the third quarter with a head injury. If healthy, Hasan will start against the Gamecocks. If not, expect Riley Neal.

3. Perhaps the most notable performance in the Missouri win — Vandy’s first over a ranked opponent since 2016 — went to Harrison Smith. The punter was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week having three of his six attempts downed inside the Mizzou 20-yard line. He’s averging over 44 yards a punt this season.