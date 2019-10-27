College Sports
South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards grabs SportsCenter top play with miraculous catch
South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards had some competition from miraculous grabs in Saturday’s North Carolina-Duke and San Jose State-Army games.
But while the Gamecocks lost to Tennessee, Edwards would not be denied the top play on ESPN’s SportsCenter.
A night after Gamecocks commit Marshawn Lloyd had the top play for a hurdling run, Edwards delivered his catch just before halftime. He got a bad release, leaped over the defender and put up one mitt to snatch the ball.
The play set up a USC touchdown to put the Gamecocks up four. They lost 41-21.
Edwards had eight catches for 83 yards on the day and moved into first play on the school’s all-time catches list.
