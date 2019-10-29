SEC coaches predict Gamecocks will do well but not win the league this season

The media like South Carolina women’s basketball to reclaim its spot atop the SEC, but the league’s coaches have picked the Gamecocks to finish second in the preseason poll released Tuesday.

Also in the coaches poll, senior guard Tyasha Harris was a first-team all-conference selection, and senior forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan made the second team.

Most preseason projections have the SEC as a three-team race this season — Texas A&M has consensus preseason player of the year Chennedy Carter and returns five starters, South Carolina adds the nation’s top recruiting class to a squad that advanced to the Sweet 16 last year, and Mississippi State is still expected to be competitive after making the Elite Eight but losing star Teaira McCowan.

ESPN released its preseason top 25 on Monday, with South Carolina tops among SEC teams at No. 8, with Texas A&M at No. 9 and MSU at No. 10.

SEC Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Texas A&M

2. South Carolina

3. Mississippi State

4. Kentucky

5. Arkansas

6. LSU

7. Tennessee

8. Auburn

9. Missouri

10. Georgia

11. Alabama

12. Vanderbilt

13. Ole Miss

14. Florida

Preseason All-SEC First Team

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Ayana Mitchell, LSU

Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State

Amber Smith, Missouri

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

Preseason All-SEC Second Team

Cierra Johnson, Alabama

Daisa Alexander, Auburn

Unique Thompson, Auburn

Gabby Connally, Georgia

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina

Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M

Kayla Wells, Texas A&M

Mariella Fasoula, Vanderbilt