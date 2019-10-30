The GoGamecocks Podcast: Can USC keep things from going off the rails against Vandy?

South Carolina football, coming off a discouraging loss to Tennessee, must take care of business against Vanderbilt at home this weekend to keep its fading bowl hopes alive and prevent the season from spiraling out of control.

On the latest episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, The State’s Greg Hadley and Ben Breiner discuss how Vandy’s defense and roster construction set up well for the Gamecocks to do just that, as well as the health and progress of freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski and what coach Will Muschamp had to say in his weekly press conference.

Then, joined by beat reporter Andrew Ramspacher, they talk about what to look for in the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball exhibitions for USC, plus drop some info on a special event taking place this Saturday before the game at The State’s office near Williams-Brice Stadium.

The GoGamecocks Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Pandora, RadioPublic, Luminary, Pocket Casts, Podchaser, Castbox, Castro and Overcast. New episodes are released Monday and Wednesday every game week during football season.

