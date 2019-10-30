South Carolina football will look to get redshirt years for two veteran players

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday he hopes to get another year for a pair of his injured veteran players.

On the weekly SEC teleconference, he said defensive end Brad Johnson will be held to only four games this season so he can redshirt. The team will also apply for a sixth-year medical redshirt for wide receiver Randrecous Davis.

“We’re going to probably apply for Dreak to get a sixth-year of eligibility. He’s just not coming around as quickly as we thought,” Muschamp said. “We’re still looking to getting Brad into four games and redshirting Brad.”

Johnson has missed the past six games with a groin issue, while Davis has been sidelined all year with an ankle.

Johnson is a junior and was projected to be the top backup at Buck behind D.J. Wonnum this season. He played in the first two games and had 29 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks and four quarterback hurries last season, starting two games at the end of the season.

Davis is in his fourth year in Columbia after joining as part of Muschamp’s first recruiting class. He took a medical redshirt because of a hamstring after playing in two games as a freshman and has 12 career catches for 123 yards and a score. He’s usually been an edge of the rotation player.

Earlier in the year, Muschamp said a played fell on Davis’ ankle during camp in August. As of early October, the coach had felt both players were moving around well at practice.

USC has had good luck with sixth years, getting them for players such as Donell Stanley, Kyle Markway, Caleb Kinlaw and Eldridge Thompson.