Photos: South Carolina vs. Columbia International basketball

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Jalyn McCreary (4) and Columbia International University center Jeff McIlwain (23) battle for a rebound during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard A.J. Lawson (00) and South Carolina Gamecocks forward Alanzo Frink (20) and South Carolina Gamecocks forward Maik Kotsar (21) react to a basket by South Carolina Gamecocks guard Mike Green (23) during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
Columbia International University forward Elijah Spalding (32) fouls South Carolina Gamecocks guard A.J. Lawson (00) during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard A.J. Lawson (00) drives against Columbia International University during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard T.J. Moss (1) drives around Columbia International University guard Corey Benton (30) during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Maik Kotsar (21) shoots over Columbia International University guard Skyler McKinney (13) during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Mike Green (23) dries around Columbia International University forward Syvon Holland (33) during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Maik Kotsar (21) drives against Columbia International University during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard T.J. Moss (1) drives around Columbia International University guard Corey Benton (30) during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard T.J. Moss (1) drives against Columbia International University during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Trae Hannibal (12) guards Columbia International University guard Tajae Anderson (4) during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Maik Kotsar (21) shoots over Columbia International University forward Elijah Spalding (32) during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Alanzo Frink (20) looks to shoot over Columbia International University guard Tajae Anderson (4) during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Maik Kotsar (21) looks to pass around Columbia International University forward Elijah Spalding (32) during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jair Bolden (52) drives past Columbia International University guard Corey Benton (30) during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
Columbia International University forward Kyren Bolden (1) and South Carolina Gamecocks guard T.J. Moss (1) battle for the ball during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Alanzo Frink (20) drives into Columbia International University forward Elijah Spalding (32) during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Jalyn McCreary (4) shoots over Columbia International University forward Ramiro Arrillaga (21) and Columbia International University center Jeff McIlwain (23) during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jair Bolden (52) brings up the ball against Columbia International University during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jair Bolden (52) shoots over Columbia International University guard Tajae Anderson (4) during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard T.J. Moss (1) drives against Columbia International University during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Wildens Leveque (15) celebrates against Columbia International University during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Wildens Leveque (15) and Columbia International University forward Zack Norris (24) battle for a rebound during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jair Bolden (52) drives around Columbia International University guard Jalen Brinson (12) during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Wildens Leveque (15) dunks over Columbia International University forward Ramiro Arrillaga (21) during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Trae Hannibal (12) brings the ball up against Columbia International University during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard A.J. Lawson (00) scores against Columbia International University during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks huddle during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, against Columbia International University at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jair Bolden (52) looks to get around Columbia International University forward Ramiro Arrillaga (21) during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
Columbia International University head coach Tony Stockman directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard T.J. Moss (1) brings the ball up against Columbia International University during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
Columbia International University fans cheer their team against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Micaiah Henry (13) drives against Columbia International University during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jair Bolden (52) looks to drive against Columbia International University during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Trae Hannibal (12) brings the ball up against Columbia International University during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard T.J. Moss (1) drives against Columbia International University during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Justin Minaya (10) shoots against Columbia International University during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Jalyn McCreary (4) looks to score against Columbia International University during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Trey Anderson (2) shoots against Columbia International University during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin disputes a call against Columbia International University during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin disputes a call against Columbia International University during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Jalyn McCreary (4) dunks against Columbia International University during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Jalyn McCreary (4) and Columbia International University forward Quinn Duffner (34) battle for the ball during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks bench cheers during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, against Columbia International University at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Micaiah Henry (13) looks to pass around Columbia International University forward Ramiro Arrillaga (21) during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Mike Green (23) drives for a basket against Columbia International University during their exhibition game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Colonial Life Arena.
