Not done yet: Gamecocks overcome slow start to top Vandy

Under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium, it looked for the briefest of moments like South Carolina’s worst fears might be coming true.

Coming off a deflating loss to Tennessee on the road, facing a Vanderbilt team they had beaten 10 times in a row, the Gamecocks looked sloppy, sluggish and out of sorts in the early going, while the Commodores seized an early lead.

Then reality set in — the reality being that USC features superior talent and was the sizable favorite — and Carolina put together a 24-7 win to take care of business and keep its bowl hopes alive.

Things could hardly have gotten off to a worse start for the Gamecocks (4-5, 3-4 SEC) — sophomore cornerback Israel Mukuamu was flagged twice on third downs to help extend Vanderbilt’s first drive, senior defensive end Aaron Sterling was caught offsides as well, and sophomore corner Jaycee Horn seemed to blow a coverage to allow an easy 26-yard touchdown catch.

On the other side of the ball, freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski found junior tight end Nick Muse for a 15-yard gain on the second drive of the game, but Muse stayed down on the field with a knee injury before limping heavily off, never returning.

Still, the Gamecocks managed to drive into red zone, with redshirt freshman QB Dakereon Joyner providing a change of pace for a few plays. But at Vanderbilt’s 12-yard line, senior running back Mon Denson fumbled just before his knee hit the turf, and the Commodores recovered the ball right in front of senior Kyle Markway just before the end of the first quarter.

But an injury knocked out Vanderbilt senior quarterback Riley Neal, who started in place Mo Hasan (concussion protocol), and in his place, third-stringer Deuce Wallace struggled to generate any offensive threat.

With the Commodore offense sputtering, South Carolina took advantage of favorable field position and tied things up with a 20-yard touchdown strike from Hilinski to freshman Xavier Legette midway through the second quarter.

Revitalized, the Gamecock defense forced a quick three-and-out, and Hilinski returned to orchestrate a 69-yard scoring drive, passing for 45 yards and rushing for 14 more, before freshman running back Kevin Harris punched it in from one yard out to put Carolina up 14-7 just before the half.

After the break, South Carolina missed its first few opportunities to put the game fully away, with penalties combining to erase more good field position.

But in the fourth quarter, an interceptions by sophomore R.J. Roderick set up a short field goal, and on USC’s next possession, Hilinski found senior reciever Bryan Edwards for a 25-yard touchdown to cap the scoring. It also marked an exclamation point for Edwards’ career night — he had 14 catches for 139 yards, often coming up big on third downs, where the Gamecocks converted nine of 15 opportunities.

Redshirt freshman running back Deshaun Fenwick also led the charge on offense, totaling 102 yards on 18 carries on the night.

Vanderbilt’s offense, meanwhile, was silenced by the Gamecock defense over the second and third quarters, with just 54 total yards and two first downs.

