South Carolina moving McClendon off the field on gameday

South Carolina’s offense got on track last season around the time it moved coordinator Bryan McClendon to the sideline.

The team is trying another shakeup on that front.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said on the pregame show before USC’s game against Vanderbilt that McClendon is going back to the box and QB coach Dan Werner will be on the field.

USC moved McClendon in October last season, which coincided with the offense taking off.

Beset by injuries, South Carolina’s 2019 offense has struggled at different times running and throwing. It is relying on backup quarterback Ryan Hilinski and without No. 1 running back Rico Dowdle.

USC is down its No. 2 receiver on a team that was trying to find a No. 3 most of the year.