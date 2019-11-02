South Carolina’s Will Muschamp gives the latest on Nick Muse, other injuries

South Carolina football saw another key playmaker go down Saturday night.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp didn’t have much of an update on tight end Nick Muse on Saturday night. Muse appeared to suffer a knee injury and was on crutches after the game.

The coach said he had “no idea” on his status but that an MRI would take place.

Other updates Muschamp gave:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ Wide receiver Shi Smith tweaked a hamstring early in the week and wasn’t comfortable playing.

▪ Wide receiver Josh Vann broke a bone in his hand. His status is uncertain.

▪ Wide receiver Chavis Dawkins is battling a hamstring injury.

▪ Offensive lineman Jaylen Nichols got his ankle rolled up last week and gave way to fellow freshman Jakai Moore.

▪ Tailback Tavien Feaster suffered a mild groin issue but played through it.

The staff also expects running back Rico Dowdle and offensive tackle Dylan Wonnum back next week.

Muse transferred from William & Mary in the offseason and receiver a waiver to play this season from the NCAA.

In the first seven games, he has 15 catches for 127 yards, both fifth on the team. He had more than 450 yards as a sophomore last season playing lower level teams.

His presence allowed South Carolina to roll with more two tight end looks pairing him and Kyle Markway. The team was hit on the depth side as lost Kiel Pollard to a spinal condition in August and later Evan Hinson to a transfer, which had left the position thin.