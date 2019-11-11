Scouting South Carolina’s next opponent: The Texas A&M Aggies

South Carolina (4-6, 3-4 SEC) at Texas A&M (6-3, 3-2)

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16

Where: Kyle Field

TV: SEC Network

THREE STORYLINES

1. It’s come to this: South Carolina must beat Texas A&M and Clemson to avoid its first bowl-less season since 2015. This storyline has lingered since the loss to North Carolina in the opener, but now the Gamecocks’ backs are officially against the wall. Step No. 2 in this quest will of course be daunting as the undefeated Tigers have spent the last month steamrolling opponents, but step No. 1 is no easy task either. The Aggies have won three straight games, and four of their last five.

2. Should USC lose to A&M, it’ll make it four times in six seasons that the Gamecocks finish with an SEC record below .500. That won’t be a good look for Will Muschamp, who’s nearing the end of his fourth year as coach of the Gamecocks. Muschamp’s team will come to College Station at less than full strength because of another year stocked with injuries. USC wasn’t able to overcome key absences in the loss to Appalachian State. What happens when the depleted Gamecocks hit the road in the SEC?

3. One dreaded streak ended earlier this season when the Gamecocks beat Kentucky for the first time in six tries. Next up, USC attempts to finally top the Aggies. Since these two schools became division cross-over rivals in 2014, Texas A&M has won every matchup — but by a slim margin. Take out the Kenny Hill-led 52-28 A&M rout in ‘14 and the Aggies’ average margin of victory in this series is seven.

THREE TEXAS A&M PLAYERS TO WATCH

1. Quarterback Kellen Mond had a fun time last season against teams from South Carolina. His 430-yard, three touchdown performance in a Clemson loss was followed by 353 more yards and a score in a win against the Gamecocks. Though he wasn’t nearly as prolific this year against the Tigers — see 236 yards and an interception in a 24-10 loss in September — Mond is heating up heading into the Gamecock matchup. Averages from the junior’s last four games: 24 of 37, 271 yards, 2 TDs.

2. Running back Isaiah Spiller took SEC Freshman of the Week honors after rushing for 217 yards and three touchdowns in the Aggies’ last game, a win over UTSA. In both yards and scores, he set or matched school records by a true freshman. Spiller was a four-star prospect out of Spring, Texas.

3. The Aggies have three players with at least five tackles for loss, led by linebacker Buddy Johnson’s eight. Johnson returned a fumble 62 yards for a touchdown to help a 24-17 win over Ole Miss on Oct. 19.