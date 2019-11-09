College Sports

Bryan Edwards makes more history, becomes USC’s all-time leader in receiving yards

Move aside, Alshon Jeffery.

Bryan Edwards on Saturday became South Carolina’s all-time leader in receiving yards when he made a fourth quarter catch against Appalachian State.

Edwards, who a couple weeks ago passed the late Kenny McKinley to become the school’s all-time catches king, how now passed Jeffery atop the yards leaders. He entered Saturday needing 88 yards to get to 3,.043 for his career.

Edwards started his night by receiving a big ovation from the Williams-Brice Stadium crowd as he introduced for Senior Night. The Conway native tied a school-record last week when he made 14 catches in a USC win over Vanderbilt.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Andrew Ramspacher
Andrew Ramspacher
Andrew Ramspacher has been covering college athletics since 2010, serving as The State’s USC men’s basketball beat writer since October 2017. His work has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors, Virginia Press Association and West Virginia Press Association. At a program-listed 5-foot-10, he’s always been destined to write about the game. Not play it.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  