How many points Texas A&M is favored by against South Carolina

South Carolina projects to be an underdog the rest of the season, and that started Sunday.

The Gamecocks are 10-point underdogs to Texas A&M as they head to College Station to wrap SEC play. The over/under is 50 1/2 points.

South Carolina has never won in the five years they’ve been permanent cross-division Rivals.

USC (4-6) is coming off an upset loss to App. State and is 5-5 against the spread. The Aggies are coming off a bye and 5-4 ATS.

After this week, the Gamecocks have a bye before wrapping up the season against Clemson.

