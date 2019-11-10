SEC Champs! South Carolina women’s soccer tops No. 1 seed for the title

South Carolina women’s soccer didn’t lose a match in SEC play this season, but the Gamecocks didn’t earn a regular season conference or even division title. USC even beat No. 1 seed Arkansas in the regular season.

Now the Gamecocks have their hardware.

South Carolina SEC soccer championship match in the SEC soccer championship match. The Gamecocks never trailed and held onto their lead most of the day.

South Carolina’s last an only tournament title was in 2009.

USC (16-2-3) went ahead early on a goal from edged the Razorbacks 1-0 on Sunday in the 27th minute. The assist was from Sutton Jones.

Keeper Mikayla Krzeczowski stood tall with some big stops in the late going. She had three saves. USC was out-shot 10-6 and had a 7-3 deficit in corner kicks.

The Gamecocks came through Georgia and Vanderbilt to reach the title match, both wins by shutout. USC’s undefeated conference season was the third for the program in four years.

Shelley Smith’s squad closed the season as the No. 7 team in the country. The full NCAA Tournament bracket will be announced at 4:30 p.m. Monday.