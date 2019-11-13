Local big man signs with Gamecocks: ‘A guy that’s going to be loyal to the program’

Just a few miles away from his future college campus and arena, in-state recruit Patrick Iriel made things official Wednesday, signing with South Carolina men’s basketball.

Iriel, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, chose the Gamecocks and coach Frank Martin over offers from Butler, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech and Southern Cal, among others. The 6-foot-10 A.C. Flora product’s recruitment took a while to get going, then exploded late last spring, much like Iriel’s own late-blooming development.

“He didn’t come with a name, he didn’t come with the reputation. He worked really hard, like he did stuff, he worked out in the morning before school, he worked during school, he worked after school,” A.C. Flora coach Joshua Staley said. “And he was willing to sacrifice and wait his turn. He played varsity since the ninth grade and didn’t start getting significant playing time until the 11th grade.”

That grinding mentality is what Iriel most wants to be known for at South Carolina, he said. But on Wednesday, surrounded by friends and family, the quiet, reserved big man took a moment to enjoy himself.

“It means everything. I’ve been working my whole life to get to this point, and I’m really happy to be here,” Iriel said of his signing day feelings.

On the floor, Martin and the Gamecocks are getting a top-level rebounder and rim defender, Staley said. As a junior, Iriel averaged 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks per game for A.C. Flora. Staley said Martin also liked Iriel’s motor and intensity.

But off the floor, Iriel also offers USC some intangibles that can be rare among top players, Staley said.

“(Martin’s) getting a guy that’s going to be loyal to the program, and nowadays in sports, it’s very difficult getting that, and if you look at the teams that win on a high level, it’s people that are bought in. So he’s getting a guy that’s going to be bought all the way in, and I think they’re gonna have a lot of success.”

Staley saw that in Iriel’s dedication and commitment early in his high school career too. And of course, there’s the added benefit of not having to move and the support system that entails.

“It’s just home. I live five minutes away from South Carolina,” Iriel said. “I like the coaching staff, I think they have the best in mind for me.”

Iriel, along with fellow commit Ja’Von Benson, will give the Gamecocks five Palmetto State natives on next year’s roster — Trae Hannibal, Seventh Woods and Mike Green are all currently at USC.

And being a local kid, Iriel is familiar with Martin’s famously demanding coaching style. In fact, Iriel said it’s a style he welcomes, hoping it will draw the best out of him.

“He just wants me to get there and work hard, and hopefully I can produce,“ Iriel said of Martin’s expectations for him.

As for what Martin said he can improve on, Iriel pointed to his ball-handling and shooting ability. Staley doesn’t doubt that his star player will be up for the challenge.

“He’s an element of work, like he worked hard, nothing was given to him,” Staley said. “He literally had to earn everything.”