What are the Gamecocks getting in their newest commit? A ‘strong, powerful’ back

The football coaching staff at Sandy Creek High School and head coach Brett Garvin had a simple message for star running back Rashad Amos.

He was in the spin cycle of recruiting, committing to Western Kentucky in the summer and looking forward to perhaps something bigger.

“We told him all along, ‘Son, you’ve got to go out there, you’ve got to quit worrying about all those things and you’ve got to prepare Rashad to be the best back Rashad can be.’” Garvin said. “Go out there and run it like you’re supposed to and like you can. Things will work out the way they’re supposed to.”

Garvin has been coaching for 28 years, so he has a sense for that. On Tuesday night, things worked out for Amos to commit to South Carolina just more than a week after decommitting from WKU. He’d picked up Gamecocks, Tennessee, N.C. State and Boise State offers as his senior season took off.

So what kind of player are the Gamecocks getting?

“Great player,” Garvin said. “Great talent. Great kid. Great family. Hard worker.

“Great personality. Gets along well with everybody. He demands that everybody do their job, just like you want kids to do.”

This season, he’s taken another step forward in terms of productivity. He has carried the ball 135 times for 1,030 yards and 21 scores, adding around 380 yards and five or six scores on 15 catches.

He’s leading a 9-1 team that starts the playoffs this week and is averaging 42.3 points per game. Their only loss was to Cartersville, the powerhouse alma mater of Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

A season ago, Amos ran for 939 yards with 13 total offensive touchdowns.

And his game has a particular feel to it.

“Strong, powerful.” Garvin said. “He’s got the moves too. He can make people miss in space. But his big attribute is he’s got a real low center of gravity, so his balance is really phenomenal. It’s hard to get him on the ground.”

Garvin said Amos is the team’s bellcow back, but he also does a bit more. He’s always been a big receiving threat and the staff likes to put him at wide receiver in their empty sets.

“He can do a lot of things,” Garvin said.

As a thicker back (210 pounds), Amos would be a complement to 2020 classmate MarShawn Lloyd who is also solidly built, but specializes in space plays and creating explosive gains.

Garvin is a South Carolina native, but he said he doesn’t have much preference where his players end up as long as they go to places they like. He’s been coaching in Georgia since Will Muschamp was a player, but he’s mostly dealt with defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson on the recruiting front.

The coach has had the chance to see his star come in as a senior and make the most of his chance. WKU was a plenty good landing spot, but Amos had a little bit more to rise.

“He’s had a really good senior year,” Garvin said. “”He’s come out here and done everything that we’ve asked him to do.”

Joey Hunter update

Amos will be heading to Columbia with a familiar face, as his teammate Joey Hunter is also a Gamecocks commit. Hunter has missed most of the season sidelined with a shoulder injury.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound corner brings a hard-hitting approach to the defensive backfield. The team is only allowing 16 points per game with a defense led by Alabama pledge Brian Branch, but Garvin said they’re missing him on that side of the ball. That said, he’s not been knocked too far off course by the injury.

“He’s doing well, working hard,” Garvin said. “He’s at school every day, supports the kids at practice. He does really well with that. He’s handling it like he’s supposed to.”