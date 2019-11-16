Mushcamp’s plan for another big early signing day

Through a rough 2019 season, the drumbeat of recruiting carries on for the South Carolina football team.

South Carolina is hoping to avoid the first losing season since 2015 and only the third since 2003, and coach Will Muschamp has plans to bring in a large group of prospects Dec. 18, the start of the early signing period for football. The team could bring in almost its whole class at that time.

“I think probably that day, we probably will sign anywhere from 18 to 22 guys of the 25-man signing class,” Muschamp said. “We feel really good about where we are. We really do.”

Were they to sign a group that large, it would account for possibly the entire publicly committed class. USC is at 19 committed prospects, headlined by eight blue-chippers.

The group, ranked 19th in the country, includes tailback MarShawn Lloyd (No. 43 nationally) and quarterback Luke Doty (No. 71 nationally).

What happens next is a bit of a question. Unless there’s some movement, the group doesn’t have many spots left. At one point, it was projected at a total of 22, with the scholarships of three transfers or grad transfers counting against the class. It might be up to 23 depending on how Jaquaze Sorrells not qualifying is treated. (Sorrells is now committed elsewhere.)

That would leave three or four spots left.

Linebacker Len’Neth Whitehead was set to announce, possibly for South Carolina, this week, but he’s delayed that. Defensive tackle Makius Scott is committed but also visiting Oregon this week.

After adding a second tailback in Rashad Amos, the class probably still needs another linebacker and an edge rusher. The last spot or two could go toward adding another defensive back (USC has been perpetually short there) or perhaps athletic H-back/tight end Jaheim Bell, who has the Gamecocks in his final three.

Muschamp said he still expects to finish things off in February. If USC were to sign 22 in December, that might be it for the process. He also pointed out the staff will get some recruiting time next week with a late-season bye. Usually that means hitting the road Monday and then again Thursday night through Friday.

The team also has some visit weekends set before signing day, another part of the final run to perhaps inking that big group.

“We’ve got a big recruiting weekend obviously for our last home game,” Muschamp said. “And then we’ve got a big weekend the 12th and 13th of December before the early signing date. We feel really good about it.”