South Carolina offense hits a wall in loss to Texas A&M. Losing season locked in

South Carolina football’s season isn’t over, but its shot at bowl eligibility is — Texas A&M took care of that Saturday night, handing the Gamecocks a 30-6 defeat.

The loss followed a familiar, frustrating formula for USC (4-7, 3-5 SEC); The offense, missing many of its top weapons, had no punch, posting its worst yardage total of the year. The defense, while solid, was slowly worn down by a large disparity in time of possession.

“We didn’t play very well,” head coach Will Muschamp said afterward. “We have obviously lost some confidence on offense.”

South Carolina has never defeated the Aggies, who lead the all-time series 6-0.

The Gamecocks have lost two straight and are 1-4 since the team’s upset of then-No. 3 Georgia.

“We’re not as far off as people seem to think we are,” Muschamp said.

Before the game even started, South Carolina’s chances took a huge hit when senior wideout Bryan Edwards, who played through a knee injury last week against App State, was ruled out shortly before kickoff. With senior running back Tavien Feaster already ruled out with a groin injury, freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski was without his top rushing and receiving threats.

Then, on the second drive of the game, the Gamecocks lost a defensive leader. Senior linebacker T.J. Brunson, playing in his 48th career game, was ejected for targeting on a play in which he and defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum combined to sack quarterback Kellen Mond and force a fumble.

That penalty erased a 12-yard loss for A&M and set the Aggies up for a field goal to take an early 3-0 lead.

South Carolina’s offense showed some life late in the first quarter when Hilinski found junior receiver Shi Smith streaking along the sideline for a 41-yard gain. Two more passes for 11 yards each put the Gamecocks at the edge of the red zone, but from there the drive stalled and they settled for a 37-yard field goal to tie things up.

Texas A&M responded with a 75-yard drive that started with seven consecutive runs, setting up a play-action wheel route from Cordarrian Richardson that was wide open for Mond to hit for a 17-yard touchdown.

The Gamecocks could get nothing going in response — outside of their 65-yard scoring drive, they never ran a play inside Texas A&M territory in the first half.

The defense, however, refused to let the game slip out of reach. Mond took more than a few hard hits, and though the Aggies twice managed to reach inside South Carolina’s 25-yard line after their touchdown, they only came away with three points after a missed field goal and a red zone stand, resulting in a 13-3 lead at halftime.

Coming out of the break, USC’s offense remained dormant, putting up just 22 total yards in the third quarter. And with time of possession approaching a 2-to-1 ratio in favor of Texas A&M, the fatigued Gamecock defense started to show cracks. An early fourth quarter field goal put the Aggies up 16-3, and four consecutive runs on the next drive set up Mond for a one-yard sneak into the end zone.

South Carolina finally converted a third down on its next drive after starting the game 0-for-10 in that area but eventually turned the ball over on downs, leading to a 75-yard scoring run by Richardson to cap the rout.

NEXT

Who: South Carolina vs. Clemson

When: Saturday, Nov. 30

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium

TV: TBA — should be announced Monday

STATS, BOX SCORE

First Quarter

TXAM—FG Small 35, 6:03

SC—FG P.White 37, :23

Second Quarter

TXAM—C.Richardson 17 pass from Mond (Small kick), 11:35

TXAM—FG Small 30, :26

Fourth Quarter

TXAM—FG Small 40, 12:40

TXAM—Mond 1 run (Small kick), 10:13

TXAM—C.Richardson 75 run (Small kick), 6:37

SC—FG P.White 39, 3:27

TEAM STATS

First downs: SC 15, TXAM 27

Rushes-yards: SC 17-45, TXAM 46-319

Passing yards: SC 215, TXAM 221

Comp-Att-Int: SC 19-46-0, TXAM 20-33-0

Fumbles-Lost: SC 1-0, TXAM 2-1

Penalties-Yards: SC 4-41, TXAM 8-75

Time of Poss.: SC 18:21, TXAM 41:39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—South Carolina, Dowdle 7-12, Charlton 1-10, Harris 3-9, Hilinski 2-7, Joyner 4-7, Rhodes 0-0. Texas A&M, C.Richardson 6-130, Spiller 24-129, Mond 10-47, Kibodi 3-11, Blumrick 2-3, Jam.Foster 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—South Carolina, S.Smith 0-1-0-0, Joyner 3-4-0-40, Hilinski 16-41-0-175. Texas A&M, Mond 20-33-0-221.

RECEIVING—South Carolina, Markway 5-47, Dowdle 4-10, Terrell 3-45, Harris 3-26, S.Smith 2-41, Adkins 1-25, Dawkins 1-21. Texas A&M, Wydermyer 5-79, Q.Davis 5-48, Ausbon 3-46, A.Smith 3-22, Spiller 3-9, C.Richardson 1-17.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Texas A&M, Small 42.