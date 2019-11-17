No. 6 Gamecocks shoot and block their way to blowout win over App State

South Carolina’s defense seems to be in midseason form.

The sixth-ranked Gamecocks held an opponent to less than 30 percent shooting from the field for the fourth straight game and blocked 17 shots as they rolled to a 92-50 victory over Appalachian State on Sunday afternoon at Colonial Life Arena.

The Mountaineers finished at 26.9 percent. The best outing by an opponent this season came when Maryland finished at 31.4 percent Nov. 11. It’s the third time the Gamecocks have held an opponent to 50 points or less this season.

South Carolina (4-0) led 32-0 before Appalachian State finally scored on a 3-pointer from Lainey Gosnell with 18 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The Mountaineers missed their first 17 shots and the 1-for-18 first quarter percentage tied for the worst shooting outing by an opponent in a quarter — matching the College of Charleston 1-for-18 performance on Dec. 5, 2017.

The Gamecocks led 35-3 at the end of one quarter and 53-9 at the half.

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan led the way with 21 points. Five other players scored in double figures. Destanni Henderson scored a season-high 16 points with Aliyah Boston adding 14 points and 10 rebounds, Tyasha Harris chipping in with 11 points and Brea Beal and Victaria Saxton contributing 10 points each.

Eight of the 10 players in uniform scored in the first half.

NEXT

Who: South Carolina vs USC Upstate

When: 7 pm Thursday

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia

TV: Streaming on SEC Network Plus