An off week with Clemson looming after. What South Carolina football has planned

South Carolina’s football team didn’t expect to get back to Columbia from College Station until about 5 a.m. Sunday.

That, along with an off weekend upcoming, meant unless a player needed treatment from the trainers (an unfortunately common theme for the Gamecocks this season), they didn’t have to come in Sunday or Monday.

Coming off a disheartening second loss in a row, the Gamecocks get a breather before capping the season against Clemson. With a 4-7 record, a bowl is basically out of the equation, so they can only turn attention to the rivalry game upcoming.

“We’re going to work Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday,” Muschamp said. “And we’re going to recruit as a staff Friday and work as a staff Monday in the office. Then get back on Sunday.”

The off week comes at a welcome time, as a massive number of offensive playmakers are currently sidelined with various maladies.

Muschamp said late last week the Clemson weekend projects as a big one for visitors, part of the buildup toward early signing day, when the staff plans to sign between 18 and 22 players.

Since the high school playoffs are underway in most southern states, some of the team’s 19 commits have already wrapped their senior seasons.

The practices later in the week will have some Clemson focus, but Muschamp said he and his staff had not started digging in on their film just yet.

That said, the extra buildup to the rivalry underscores an attitude he wants his team to take into the rivalry in which South Carolina has lost its last five.

“If our guys can’t get excited for this game then there is something wrong with them,” Muschamp said. “It’s the most important game we play, against Clemson, and our guys understand that.

“We emphasize it all the time. Our guys understand that playing at South Carolina you are going to get asked the question, ‘How many times did you beat Clemson?’ and we haven’t done that since I’ve been here. This is the most important game in this state and our guys understand that.”