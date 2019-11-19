Boston bites USC to give Gamecocks first loss of season

Blowout season ended Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena.

South Carolina was a dominant, balanced, defensive force through three games in 2019-20, whipping lower-tier opponent like a team with NCAA Tournament aspirations should. It was 120 minutes of dunks, blocks and, really, fun, as USC did away with North Alabama, Wyoming and Cleveland State.

But this fourth opportunity offered intense and uncomfortable moments. While the foe was similar — Boston University entered with a 2-2 record and No. 213 national ranking on KenPom.com — the performance was not.

Frank Martin’s squad suffered a sobering 78-70 loss.

In shades of Stony Brook and Wyoming from a season ago — a couple early shockers early that hurt the Gamecocks late in the year — South Carolina wasn’t sharp against a team it should have handled.

AJ Lawson had 20 points and Maik Kotsar added 14, but no other Gamecock emerged as a threat offensively. Martin still went deep into his bench, but it did little to wear down the Terriers (3-2).

Boston U, which entered with losses to Vermont and Northeastern, held South Carolina to 40% shooting, including an ugly 4 of 22 showing from 3-point range.

BU got 17 points from Javante McCoy to lead the program’s first-ever win over an SEC team.

South Carolina twice trailed by five in the second half before Lawson’s three-point play tied things at 60 with 7:05 left. The Terriers, though, taking advantage of their 11th offensive rebound of the night, responded with a Javante McCoy 3. the lead was extended to six with 4:11 left. It got to nine a minute later.

The Terriers closed the game on an 18-10 run, pushing the Gamecocks to 3-1 on the season

Lawson and Kotsar aside, the Gamecocks lacked a complete offensive punch. Jermaine Couisnard, Jair Bolden and T.J. Moss finished with a combined on 5 of 25 shooting.

South Carolina took a 38-35 halftime lead thanks to a takeover from Lawson. He scored or assisted on the Gamecocks’ final four possessions, including a deep 3 with four seconds left.

Boston U lead by as many as four in the opening period as it took advantage of a dreaded cold spell for the home team. USC, often settling for outside shots, missed 11 in a row over a five-minute stretch.

And one

An engaged, energetic Kotsar showed up for a second straight game. The senior followed his five-point, 12-rebound performance in the Cleveland State win by reaching double figures in scoring for the first time this season.

Personal foul

South Carolina entered Tuesday last in the SEC in free throw percentage. It didn’t help its cause by missing eight of its first 14 against the Terriers.

NEXT

Who: Gardner-Webb at South Carolina

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Colonial Life Arena

TV: SEC Network Plus