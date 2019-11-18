Report: Caslen says Tanner asked FSU about its own buyout, but ‘no desire’ for change

South Carolina’s athletic department has a choice to make in the next month about the future of its football team and the $19 million price tag that could come with ending the Will Muschamp era.

The school’s president, Robert Caslen, told the Florence Morning News in an interview Monday that Athletics Director Ray Tanner spoke to Florida State about how it managed the the $17 million buyout for just-departed coach Willie Taggart. The president also said it would take a lot for a change to actually take place.

“Our athletic director (Ray Tanner) has” talked to FSU, Caslen said during an interview session at the Morning News. “And they’ve got a whole lot more money in their athletic endowment than we do. I know that, for a fact.

“Listen, for the record, (Will Muschamp) is my coach, period,” continued with the Morning News. “And he’ll remain my coach, just for the record. If you look at the athletic director’s statement (Saturday, supporting Muschamp before his team’s 30-6 loss to Texas A&M), that’s the same that I endorse.”

Caslen said several times that he backs Tanner’s statement, which said Muschamp is the team’s coach “going forward.” This came days after multiple board of trustees members spoke on the subject and Caslen himself told The Greenville News things would be assessed at the end of the season.

Muschamp sits at 26-24 in his fourth season at USC — including 4-7 this season — with a final game against a Clemson team that should be favored by at least three scores. After a loss to Texas A&M, Muschamp spoke about feeling support from Caslen and Tanner and about his plans for the program moving forward.

“I plan on taking this program where it hasn’t really ever been before,” Muschamp said. “I really do plan on doing it.

“And it’s been a very frustrating experience, and I appreciate the support in a very trying time, but the support has never changed. That’s what’s frustrating for me, is we have this perception of what’s happening out there. The support has never changed from any of those three entities.”

Caslen oversaw a coaching change early in his tenure at Army, but that was a program that had won eight games total over the previous three seasons.

The Morning News asked Caslen if the Clemson game result could ultimately factor into any Muschamp decision.

“If we’re totally imploding and no one shows up, I’d say we’ll have a discussion,” Caslen said. “But there’s no desire intended to make a change.”