Gamecocks bring the rain, drop 112 points in rout of USC Upstate

Dawn Staley wanted to see more complete 40-minute efforts from No. 5 South Carolina.

The Gamecocks gave her that in a historic performance against USC Upstate on Thursday, roaring to a 112-32 victory that set a new high for points, field goals and margin of victory for the program under coach Dawn Staley.

Six Gamecocks wound up scoring in double figures and 10 recorded points in a dominating effort

The Spartans didn’t even make a field goal for almost nine minutes to start the game — two free throws less than 90 seconds into the game were their only offense in the midst of 27-2 South Carolina run from the get-go. And while they got enough going late in the quarter to exceed the record-low three points South Carolina’s last opponent, Appalachian State, scored in the first quarter, they still trailed 33-9 after 10 minutes.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The barrage continued into the second quarter. Freshman forward Aliyah Boston led a dominating performance down low, setting a new career high in points of 16 with 4:14 still left in the first half, and the Gamecocks outscored the Spartans 36-2 in the paint for the fist half.

Boston finished with her second consecutive double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Carolina’s advantage over Upstate in paint points finished at 62-6.

On the outside, South Carolina shot 7-of-13 from 3-point territory in the first half, tying its season high. Senior guard Tyasha Harris drilled a pair from long range in the final minute before the break to give her 13 points to go with five rebounds and four assists. She finished with 18, 7 and 6 on the game.

With a 64-18 lead, the Gamecocks tied for the third-most first half points in program history. They closed the half on another big run, this one 19-2, to put them well on pace to shatter the team’s highest scoring mark under Staley.

And out of the break, Carolina didn’t seem to let up like it had against some of its previous opponents, an area Staley had harped on. Senior forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and freshman guard Zia Cooke had eight points each in the third quarter, and USC Upstate had just one point through six minutes.

With South Carolina up 97-25 with 10 minutes to go, the only questions were what records the Gamecocks would wind up breaking or approaching. They surpassed the Staley-era high for points of 111 with 31 seconds to play and came one assist shy of the program best under Staley with 28 helpers.

And one: Inside and out, South Carolina could not be stopped, collecting a season high in rebounds (57), 3-pointers (12), assists (28), steals (18) and tying a season low for turnovers (12).

Personal foul: Just about the only disappointment was that no USC Upstate played missed two free throws late to give the fans free Chick-fil-A sandwiches.

Tip-in: As if the matchup wasn’t lopsided enough, South Carolina started the game with a two-point advantage after the officials called a technical foul on USC Upstate for its black uniform numbers not contrasting enough with the dark green of the jersey. Tyasha Harris sank the two free throws just before tipoff.

NEXT

Who: No. 5 South Carolina (5-0) vs. Clemson (2-3)

When: 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina

Watch: ACC Network

Listen: 107.5 FM in Columbia area