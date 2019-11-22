South Carolina fights off Gardner-Webb to end homestand on high note

Maik Kotsar ran threw traffic and tossed up a line-drive that stuck to the back of the rim before falling through the hoop. Jair Bolden stepped back for a few inches of separation, rose and buried a contested jumper.

South Carolina had scored on near-consecutive possessions, but with a degree of difficultly that summed up another challenging night in Colonial Life Arena for the home team.

The Gamecocks kept Gardner-Webb winless on Friday, but it wasn’t easy. The 74-69 victory came about thanks to some huge plays from Jermaine Couisnard down the stretch.

South Carolina went 4-1 on this five-game homestand. It next heads to Mexico for the Cancun Challenge, opening with Wichita State on Tuesday. GWU dropped to 0-5.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Couisnard finished with a career-high 16 points.

The Gamecocks stretched their lead to as many as eight midway through the second half, but the Bulldogs hung around. The advantage was trimmed to two with 7:19 left before buckets by A.J. Lawson (slashing layup) and Couisnard (3-pointer) got it back to five.

A couple Jose Perez free throws tied the game at 65 with 2:32 left. On the very next possession, Couisnard completed a three-point play to put South Carolina back in front. Another three-point play from Couisnard put the Gamecocks up 71-69 with 1:01 left.

Gardner-Webb had a chance to tie late, but Jose Perez missed a 3-pointer with two second left and Lawson collected the rebound.

Couisnard saved 11 of his points for the second half.

South Carolina was coming off a surprising loss to Boston University covered in offensive woes. The Gamecocks had too many lulls and missed 18 of 22 3-point attempts, allowing the Terriers to keep their opposition at bay down the stretch of an eight-point win.

Three nights later, USC was in a similar funk. It missed 16 of its first 24 shots and lacked rhythm against a team that entered 204th nationally in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com. Kotsar’s runner and Bolden’s step-back tied the game at 27 with 1:58 left in the first half. Carolina’s first lead of the night didn’t come until the 1:21 mark thanks to a couple Justin Minaya free throws.

The Gamecocks led 32-29 at the break.

Tip-in: Took five games for Martin to make his first tweak to the starting lineup. Freshman Wildens Leveque started in place of Alanzo Frink at the “four,” giving USC a pair of 6-foot-11 players on the frontline. The Bulldogs countered Leveque and Maik Kotsar with 6-6 Eric Jamison and 6-8 Lukovic Dufeal.

NEXT

Who: Wichita State vs. South Carolina

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26

Where: Cancun, Mexico

TV: CBS Sports Network