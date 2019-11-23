South Carolina commit picks off two passes, helps team out-duel four-star Florida WR

South Carolina Gamecocks football commit Dominick Hill came out of his playoff game Friday night feeling very confident.

He picked off two passes. His team won 37-14 against Vanguard High to make the 5A state semifinals. His team limited Vanguard’s quarterback to 144 passing yards and three interceptions, plus picked off another pass.

They said He Was A 4 Wr & Going To Florida , But This What I Do To 4 & Im rated as a 3 star #BG5 #ImSoCocky pic.twitter.com/PPz4Dne171 — BEGREAT (@BeGreatHill) November 23, 2019

That Vanguard offense features four-star and top-100 2021 wide receiver Trevonte Rucker. His team had come in averaging 33.6 points per game.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Hill had four interceptions in his first 10 games this season, plus 23 tackles. The 6-foot-2, 176 pounder is considered a three-star prospect.

How other Gamecocks commits still in the playoffs fared:

▪ Luke Doty: Injured, his Myrtle Beach team beat Airport 35-10 to reach the state semis. He hopes to return at some point in the playoffs.

▪ Alex Huntley: Led his Hammond team to a third consecutive state title. Put up eight tackles, one sack and caught a 2-point conversion.

▪ Mike Wyman: The four-star receiver’s Dudley team saw its season end with a 37-21 loss. The team was down to its No. 3 QB and had trouble passing the ball.

▪ Rico Powers: The four-star receiver was part of a 70-28 Hapeville Charter win against Swainsboro.

▪ Eric Shaw: The tight end/linebacker led his Reeltown team to a 41-22 win against Long. He caught one touchdown and two long passes to put his team right on the goal line.

▪ Vershon Lee: Saw his Freedom High team’s season end with a loss to Massaponax, but did help the offense put up a big day in a 45-42 loss.

▪ Trai Jones: The big offensive lineman helped pave the way for 371 rushing yards in a 38-35 Abbeville win against Gray Collegiate.