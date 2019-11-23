College Sports
South Carolina commit picks off two passes, helps team out-duel four-star Florida WR
South Carolina Gamecocks football commit Dominick Hill came out of his playoff game Friday night feeling very confident.
He picked off two passes. His team won 37-14 against Vanguard High to make the 5A state semifinals. His team limited Vanguard’s quarterback to 144 passing yards and three interceptions, plus picked off another pass.
That Vanguard offense features four-star and top-100 2021 wide receiver Trevonte Rucker. His team had come in averaging 33.6 points per game.
Hill had four interceptions in his first 10 games this season, plus 23 tackles. The 6-foot-2, 176 pounder is considered a three-star prospect.
How other Gamecocks commits still in the playoffs fared:
▪ Luke Doty: Injured, his Myrtle Beach team beat Airport 35-10 to reach the state semis. He hopes to return at some point in the playoffs.
▪ Alex Huntley: Led his Hammond team to a third consecutive state title. Put up eight tackles, one sack and caught a 2-point conversion.
▪ Mike Wyman: The four-star receiver’s Dudley team saw its season end with a 37-21 loss. The team was down to its No. 3 QB and had trouble passing the ball.
▪ Rico Powers: The four-star receiver was part of a 70-28 Hapeville Charter win against Swainsboro.
▪ Eric Shaw: The tight end/linebacker led his Reeltown team to a 41-22 win against Long. He caught one touchdown and two long passes to put his team right on the goal line.
▪ Vershon Lee: Saw his Freedom High team’s season end with a loss to Massaponax, but did help the offense put up a big day in a 45-42 loss.
▪ Trai Jones: The big offensive lineman helped pave the way for 371 rushing yards in a 38-35 Abbeville win against Gray Collegiate.
