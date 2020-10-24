Final predictions for LSU vs. South Carolina: National experts make their picks

College football analysts across the country made their predictions Saturday morning for the South Carolina and LSU game

Here is a look on how that went:

ESPN College GameDay

Analysts David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit picked the Gamecocks to win in Death Valley for the first time since 1994.

On the other hand, experts Desmond Howard and Lee Corso joined guest picker Vince Vaughn in going with LSU, despite the fact that the Tigers are starting a true freshman quarterback without any collegiate experience in TJ Finley.

SEC Nation

Over on the SEC Network, South Carolina got the majority of picks from the experts, as former SEC quarterbacks Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow both predicted a South Carolina victory.

“It’s crazy to think at a night game at Death Valley that you’re not gonna pick LSU, like ... that’s where dreams go to die, but not this night,” Tebow said, noting Finley’s youth and LSU’s struggles defending the pass so far this season.

Analyst Roman Harper, however, picked the Tigers to find a way to get the win.

The Athletic

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Over on The Athletic, national experts Bruce Feldman and Stewart Mandel both went with LSU to get the win.

The final word

After LSU opened as a 7-point favorite, the line has slowly dropped over the course of the week, hitting a low of 4.5 points late Friday. As of Saturday morning, the odds are back at LSU as a five-point favorite. The over-under stands at 55 points.