Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

College Sports

Clemson vs. Boston College live updates: No new COVID-19 positives for Tigers

Clemson

Clemson faces Boston College at noon Saturday on ABC. The State’s Matt Connolly is inside Memorial Stadium to report on the game. Follow our news and score updates here.

No new COVID positives for Clemson

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, in an interview on ESPN’s College GameDay Saturday morning, said there were no new positive COVID-19 tests from Friday’s round of results. Clemson tests Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive on Wednesday, and Swinney credited Clemson’s “awesome” protocols from preventing a spread on the team.

3 Clemson defensive starters out vs. BC

While there were no new positive tests from Friday, Clemson does have other players out. Starting linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr. will not play against BC. And starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis is also out with an injury. Skalski is Clemson’s leader and a player Swinney described as “the heart and soul” of the defense. Davis was named second-team All-ACC last year as a true freshman.

Profile Image of Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly is the Clemson University sports beat writer and covers college athletics for The State newspaper and TheState.com. Connolly graduated from USC Upstate in Spartanburg in 2011 and previously worked for The (Spartanburg) Herald Journal covering University of South Carolina athletics. He has been with The State since 2015. Connolly received an APSE top 10 award for beat reporting for his coverage of Clemson in 2019. He has also received several SCPA awards, including top sports feature in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Warrant issued for former University of Evansville coach

October 31, 2020 10:11 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service