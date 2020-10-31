Clemson vs. Boston College live updates: No new COVID-19 positives for Tigers

Clemson faces Boston College at noon Saturday on ABC. The State’s Matt Connolly is inside Memorial Stadium to report on the game. Follow our news and score updates here.

No new COVID positives for Clemson

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, in an interview on ESPN’s College GameDay Saturday morning, said there were no new positive COVID-19 tests from Friday’s round of results. Clemson tests Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive on Wednesday, and Swinney credited Clemson’s “awesome” protocols from preventing a spread on the team.

3 Clemson defensive starters out vs. BC

While there were no new positive tests from Friday, Clemson does have other players out. Starting linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr. will not play against BC. And starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis is also out with an injury. Skalski is Clemson’s leader and a player Swinney described as “the heart and soul” of the defense. Davis was named second-team All-ACC last year as a true freshman.