Gamecocks open as only a single-digit underdog to top-10 foe Texas A&M

South Carolina football has never beaten Texas A&M, and Las Vegas doesn’t have the Gamecocks projected to win when the teams meet on Saturday.

The Gamecocks opened as eight-point underdogs to Jimbo Fisher’s squad, as USC comes off a bye week and sits at 2-3. The over/under is 52 1/2.

Will Muschamp’s squad took its first loss against the spread two weeks ago, getting blown out as a one-score underdog.

The past two meetings between the teams were somewhat close, with the Gamecocks hanging tough last year before eventually losing 30-6 and dropping 26-23 and 24-17 games the previous few seasons. The teams were installed as permanent cross-divisional rivals in 2014, and the Aggie have won all six meetings since, starting with the notorious Kenny Hill game.

The Aggies (4-1) beat Arkansas comfortably last week. They’ve only lost to Alabama and topped a Florida squad that beat the Gamecocks earlier in the year.

Fisher and Muschamp worked together for Nick Saban at LSU.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be on ESPN.