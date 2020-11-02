TV channel, kickoff time set for South Carolina’s Nov. 14 game at Ole Miss

South Carolina’s football team wasn’t supposed to return to Oxford, Mississippi until after 2025 at the earliest. Instead, the Gamecocks are headed to visit Ole Miss next week.

And they’ll be set for a night game game.

The SEC announced the Rebels and Gamecocks will face off at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 on SEC Network. They last met in 2018 at noon in Oxford, a game USC took 48-44 in dramatic fashion.

The Gamecocks (2-3) first have a home night game this week against Texas A&M.

South Carolina and Ole Miss (1-4) have faced off 16 times, seven as SEC foes, splitting the meetings. The Gamecocks have won the past three, including the famed birth-of-Sandstorm upset in 2009, after the Rebels had won five in a row, including the first four meetings in SEC play.

Ole Miss is 2-4 and coming off a 54-21 win against Vanderbilt in Year 1 with Lane Kiffin. His team plays are one of the fastest paces in the country and fits that archetype with an offense that’s one of the more productive in the country and a defense that has had its share of issues.

The Gamecocks haven’t faced a Kiffin team since 2009, when his Tennessee squad upset a ranked USC squad led by Stephen Garcia, Moe Brown and Alshon Jeffery.

SEC TV schedule for Nov. 14

Georgia at Missouri, Noon on ESPN

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, Noon on SEC Network

Auburn at Miss State, XXXX, XXX

Alabama at LSU, 6 p.m. on CBS

USC 2020 schedule



Sept. 26: Tennessee 31, South Carolina 27 Oct. 3: Florida 38, South Carolina 24 Oct. 10: South Carolina 41, Vanderbilt 7 Oct. 17: South Carolina 30, Auburn 11 Oct. 24: LSU 52, South Carolina 24 Oct. 31: OPEN Nov. 7: home vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m., ESPN Nov. 14: at Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network Nov. 21: home vs. Missouri Nov. 28: home vs. Georgia Dec. 5: at Kentucky