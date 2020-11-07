Rock Hill Herald Logo
Trio of Gamecocks defenders, including a starter, out for A&M game

South Carolina’s football team might be missing a pair of key defensive players against No. 7 Texas A&M.

Safeties Shilo Sanders and RJ Roderick were not warming up in pregame. Starting defensive end Aaron Sterling was out of uniform pregame. He’s been dealing iwht a knee injury.

Tight end Keveon Mullins, who hurt his ankle against LSU, also appears to be out.

Roderick is in his second year as a starter, but has been highly inconsistent this season. He’s bounced between safety and dime linebacker.

Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, has been a consistent rotation presence. He led the team in tackles against Auburn.

Mullins is in his first year at tight end after moving over from wide receiver. He has three catches for 110 yards.

The Gamecocks are painfully thin in the middle of the defense, with Sherrod Greene, Jahmar Brown, Spencer Eason-Riddle and Rosendo Louis out. That leaves starters Ernest Jones and Damani Staley, with only freshman Mo Kaba and walk-on Darryle Ware as backups.

