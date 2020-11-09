TV channel, kickoff time set for South Carolina home game against Missouri

South Carolina’s football team will come home from at trip to Ole Miss to face Missouri in likely the most winnable game left on the slate.

And it will be late in the day.

The SEC announced the Tigers and Gamecocks will play at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 31 on SEC Network Alternate.

The Gamecocks (2-4) are coming off a pair of blowout losses. Mizzou (2-3) was off last week and faces No. 12 Georgia this week.

The teams have faced off 10 times all-time, all but two as SEC East rivals in the past eight years. The overall record is 5-5.

They played a dramatic pair of games in 2013 and 2014, and Will Muschamp’s teams won their first three in the rivalry before a loss last season.

Last year’s game saw the Gamecocks struggle through the air as Ryan Hilinski’s elbow tendentious flared up. The year before, backup Michael Scarnecchia led USC to a dramatic win.

SEC TV schedule for Nov. 21

Florida at Vanderbilt, noon on ESPN or SEC Network

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

LSU at Arkansas, noon on ESPN or SEC Network

Ole Miss at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Kentucky at Alabama, 4 p.m. on SEC Network

Tennessee at Auburn, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Miss State at Georgia, 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Missouri at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network Alternate

USC 2020 schedule

Sept. 26: Tennessee 31, South Carolina 27 Oct. 3: Florida 38, South Carolina 24 Oct. 10: South Carolina 41, Vanderbilt 7 Oct. 17: South Carolina 30, Auburn 11 Oct. 24: LSU 52, South Carolina 24 Oct. 31: OPEN Nov. 7: Texas A&M 48, South Carolina 3 Nov. 14: at Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network Nov. 21: home vs. Missouri Nov. 28: home vs. Georgia Dec. 5: at Kentucky