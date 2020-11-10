Betting line in South Carolina-Ole Miss makes a big shift, and not in USC’s favor

At points during the season, this week’s trip for South Carolina football to Ole Miss looked like one of the Gamecocks’ better chances to pull off a win against a challenging schedule.

And now the oddsmakers give the Gamecocks a very small chance to make it happen.

After the line opened at Ole Miss by 7, it appears money poured in on the side of the Rebels. The spread grew to 10 by late Sunday and got to 11 on Tuesday morning, even getting to 11 1/2 at one point according to Vegas Insider.

The Gamecocks had been underdogs in five of the six games this season, but only once by double digits. The line against Texas A&M opened at eight and grew to 9 1/2 by kickoff. A&M won 48-3.

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp opened up the starting quarterback job after Collin Hill struggled badly against the Aggies. He’ll be pushed by Luke Doty and Ryan Hilinski through the week.

South Carolina (2-4) at Ole Miss (2-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Line: Ole Miss by 11

