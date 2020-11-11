Mark Kingston, Gamecocks open early signing period with top-15 2021 recruiting class

Fans got their first glimpse of South Carolina baseball’s highly-rated 2020 recruiting class this fall, as scrimmages wrapped up last week with the Garnet and Black World Series. Now, the class of 2021 is starting to officially sign on, and coach Mark Kingston will have another group ranked among the nation’s best.

Baseball America released its 2021 recruiting class rankings Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, and the Gamecocks came in at No. 15. This marks Kingston’s third consecutive top-15 class since taking over ahead of the 2018 season.

USC’s recruiting classes have been ranked in the top 25 every year by BA since 2010. In the most recent rankings, SEC East rival Florida captured the No. 1 spot, with fellow conference members Vanderbilt, LSU and Tennessee all in the top five as well.

The rankings for this 2021 class won’t be finalized until next fall when players are on campus and scrimmaging. But with the start of the early signing period, more than a dozen future Gamecocks have signed their Letters of Intent. Here’s a quick rundown of who’s officially on board.

High school signees

Thaddeus Ector — OF, 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, bats switch, throws right

Michael Braswell — INF/RHP, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, bats right, throws right

Matthew Becker — LHP, 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, bats right, throws left

Owen Washburn — RHP/INF, 6-foot, 170 pounds, bats left, throws right

Sam Simpson —RHP, 6-foot-1, 168 pounds, bats left, throws right

Eli Jones — RHP, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, bats right, throws right

Talmadge LeCroy — C/INF, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, bats right, throws right

Cooper Kinney — INF, 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, bats left, throws right

Vito Valincius — INF, 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, bats right, throws right

Aidan Hunter — RHP, 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, bats right, throws right

Cole Messina — C, 6-foot, 215 pounds, bats right, throws right

Dariyan Pendergrass — OF, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, bats left, throws left

Junior college signees

Drew Baker — RHP, 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, bats right, throws right

Hunter Parks — RHP, 6-foot-4, 172 pounds, bats right, throws right