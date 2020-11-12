College Sports
South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Ole Miss game
South Carolina football is rolling down to Oxford, Mississippi with a new look.
The Gamecocks unveiled the uniform combo for the trip to face the high-scoring Ole Miss Rebels. They’ll wear white jerseys with black helmets and what appear to be white pants.
The theme of the announcement video: The opportunity ahead.
Heading into Saturday’s game, South Carolina (2-4) is trying to turn things around after blowout losses to LSU and Texas A&M.
The Rebels are 2-4 on the season, having only beaten Vanderbilt and Kentucky, the latter game coming by a point in overtime. But they also pushed Alabama and are 22nd in the country, averaging 38 points a game (they allow 40.7, 115th nationally.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. The game will be on SEC Network. The Rebels are favored by 11 points after the line swung hard their way.
2020 UNIFORM COMBOS
▪ Texas A&M: white pants, garnet jerseys and white helmets
▪ LSU: white pants, black jerseys and white helmets
▪ Auburn: garnet pants, garnet jerseys and black helmets
▪ Vanderbilt: black pants, white jerseys and white helmets
▪ Florida: white pants, white jerseys and white helmets
▪ Tennessee: black pants, black jerseys and black helmets
UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2019
▪ Clemson: black pants, black jerseys and black helmets
▪ Texas A&M: black pants, white jerseys and white helmets
▪ Appalachian State: black pants, garnet jerseys and black helmets
▪ Vanderbilt: white pants, garnet jerseys and white helmets
▪ Tennessee: white pants, white jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Florida: white pants, black jersey, white helmet
▪ Georgia: garnet pants, white jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Kentucky: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Missouri: black pants, white jersey, black helmet
▪ Alabama: garnet pants, garnet jersey, white helmet
▪ Charleston Southern: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet
▪ North Carolina: white pants, white jerseys, white helmets
UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2018
▪ Virginia: black pants, white jersey, black helmet
▪ Akron: garnet pants, black jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Clemson: white pants, white jersey, white helmet
▪ Florida: black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Ole Miss: black pants, white jersey, black helmet
▪ Tennessee: black pants, black jersey, black helmet
▪ Texas A&M: black pants, black jersey, white helmet
▪ Missouri: garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Kentucky: garnet pants, white jersey, white helmet
▪ Vanderbilt: white pants, white jersey, white helmet
▪ Georgia: black pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Coastal Carolina: white pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet
