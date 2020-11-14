Watch: Shi Smith makes ‘Catch of the Year candidate’ with one-handed TD grab

Senior wide receiver Shi Smith has carried South Carolina’s receiving corps all season long. And early on Saturday night against Ole Miss, he got going again with an 11-yard touchdown grab that lit up social media.

Smith’s one-handed grab in tight coverage drew “Catch of the Year candiate” declarations from SEC Network commentators Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers. It also capped an impressive first drive for Smith in which he caught three passes for 44 yards.

South Carolina went up 7-0 on Smith’s touchdown grab — the 13th of his career and fourth on the season. He’s also passed 160 career receptions.

It’s not the first impressive TD grab Smith has made this year — he climbed the ladder to make a wild 10-yard grab that drew comparisons to Randy Moss on social media.