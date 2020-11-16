The key things Ray Tanner said about South Carolina’s coaching search







Ray Tanner didn’t come out and say any names, but most knew he wouldn’t.

The South Carolina athletic director has mostly been the buttoned-up sort in that role, not making the most powerful waves. He stands at the start of the biggest decision of his tenure: picking South Carolina’s next football coach, which comes as a result of second- and third-biggest decisions, the choice to hire Muschamp back in 2015 and then to end his tenure Sunday.

The timeline is tight, with the end of the regular season running into and possibly through the start of the early signing period. In his first public interview since the firing, Tanner on Monday shared some details about the approach and plan of the search:

▪ The hope is to have a hire in place by, or preferably before, Dec. 16, the start of the early signing period. “Sooner than later is better. However, it’s important that the proper vetting is done” in the search for a new coach.

▪ When asked about what he will look for on a resume, the first thing Tanner mentioned was the offensive climate of the sport.

▪ Tanner said the choice to dismiss Muschamp was made Sunday, not before. President Bob Caslen was involved. As for the timing with three games left in the season, “Is there ever a great time?”

▪ There will not be a search firm involved in the hiring of a new coach. Caslen will be a part of the process, but ““I’ll be leading the search,” Tanner said.

▪ Tanner said that job in interviews with candidates, things like student-athlete experience and passion for the job will be big things he’ll look for.

▪ Asked directly about Liberty coach Hugh Freeze, Tanner didn’t rule out the oft-controversial candidate. He did note anyone will have to pass muster with the SEC and the NCAA. Freeze ran afoul of the NCAA and was fired in the midst of a scandal involving escort services while at Ole Miss.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Some names who are expected to be in the mix include Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer, Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell, Liberty and former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze and Louisiana coach and former Clemson and Alabama assistant Billy Napier.

This story will be updated.