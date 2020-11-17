Rock Hill Herald Logo
Betting odds for South Carolina’s next football coach

South Carolina’s football team needs a new leader after firing Will Muschamp in the latter half of his fifth season.

And the betting odds are out for who might get the job.

Sportsline released a batch of odds for who the next coach is going to be. The top group is the most-talked about trio of coaches Hugh Freeze, Jamey Chadwell, Billy Napier.

The odds

Our reaction

The most surprising name on the list is Monken being that high. The Army coach was at Georgia Southern, which isn’t far from the S.C. border. He also has ties to school President Robert Caslen, who is expected to have a hand in guiding the search along with athletic director Ray Tanner.

One name not on there is Shane Beamer, a former Gamecocks assistant who was considered one of the best recruiters in program history. He’s never been a head coach and even a coordinator, but is considered a person who could play a CEO role with a pair of strong coordinators on the scheme side.

Napier, Chadwell and the two Clemson coordinators have all coached in-state. Napier and Freeze are the only ones on the list with high-profile SEC experience.

