SEC coaches pick Gamecocks to win another conference title

The women’s basketball coaches of the SEC have spoken, and they remember what South Carolina did last year and know what it returns this season.

Coach Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks topped the SEC preseason coaches poll released Tuesday, the fifth time in the last seven years they have done so — and the first time since 2017-18.

South Carolina romped through conference play last year, going a perfect 16-0 in the regular season to finish first in the league, then sweeping through the SEC tournament with three more wins to claim that title as well.

The Gamecocks return three starters and every key reserve from that squad, including All-American forward Aliyah Boston. They lose departed seniors Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, but add transfer Destiny Littleton, who sat out last season under NCAA rules, and five-star freshman Eniya Russell.

South Carolina was already ranked No. 1 in the country in the Associated Press preseason poll. The Gamecocks will be going for their sixth SEC regular season crown since 2013-14 — since that first title, they have never finished outside the top two in the conference.

Along with the coaches poll released Tuesday, Boston picked up preseason All-SEC first team honors as well. She has already been named a preseason All-American by the AP and is expected to contend for national player of the year honors. One of her main competitors for that award will likely be Kentucky guard/forward Rhyne Howard, who was picked by the SEC coaches as preseason conference player of the year.

USC guard Zia Cooke was voted to the preseason All-SEC second team — she was named to the league’s All-Freshman team last season after averaging 12.1 points per game and shooting 36.7% from 3-point territory.

Both Boston and Cooke were also named to the 50-player Naismith Trophy watch list Tuesday. The Naismith Trophy is given to the national player of the year. That continues a run of awards consideration for the two — Boston was also named to the watch list for the Lisa Leslie Award, given to the nation’s best center, while Cooke was on the watch list for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, given to the best shooting guard in the country.

2021 SEC Preseason Coaches Poll

1. South Carolina

2. Kentucky

3. Texas A&M

4. Arkansas

5. Mississippi State

6. Tennessee

7. LSU

8. Alabama

9. Georgia

10. Missouri

11. Ole Miss

12. Florida

13. Vanderbilt

14. Auburn

2021 Preseason Player of the Year

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

2021 Preseason All-SEC First Team

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas

Unique Thompson, Auburn

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

N’dea Jones, Texas A&M

2021 Preseason All-SEC Second Team

Jasmine Walker, Alabama

Destiny Slocumb, Arkansas

Lavendar Briggs, Florida

Shakira Austin, Ole Miss

Jessika Carter, Mississippi State

Aijha Blackwell, Missouri

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Kayla Wells, Texas A&M