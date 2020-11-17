Gamecocks to use search firm consultant as part of pursuit of next football coach

Ray Tanner dmclemore@thestate.com

On Monday, South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said he wasn’t sure if the school would use a search firm as part of its efforts to replace Will Muschamp, was was fired Sunday.

A day later, the school confirmed it would.

South Carolina will use Chad Chatlos of Ventura Partners as part of its search process. ESPN’s Adam Rittenburg, who first reported the news, said Chatlos played roles in securing Lane Kiffin for Ole Miss, Greg Schiano for Rutgers and Nick Rolovich for Washington State.

According to his official bio, Chatlos has been with his current company for the past four-plus years and has more than 15 years of experience.

Tanner said he’s leading the search without an official on-campus committee, though school president Robert Caslen is expected to have a hand in the choice.

The set of names that have been suggested has often been broad, but the core group is Liberty’s Hugh Freeze, Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell, Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer and Louisiana coach Billy Napier. Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is also in the mix.

The Gamecocks fired Muschamp after he fell to 2-5 this season and 28-30 across a nearly-five year tenure.