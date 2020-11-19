Gamecocks veteran added to Senior Bowl roster

The Senior Bowl in Mobile has been a launching point for draft stocks of South Carolina football players such as Deebo Samuel and Javon Kinlaw.

Now it might be that chance for Shi Smith as well.

The Gamecocks senior wide receiver was added to the roster Thursday morning. The product of Union County could possibly come back to college, taking advantage of a free year during the pandemic, but this news points strongly to him simply moving on after four years.

Smith has been the Gamecocks’ only reliable receiver target on the outside and has blossomed in terms of his production. He’s sixth nationally in receptions (53) and 19th in yards (596).

For his career, he has 170 catches, 2,167 yards and 13 touchdowns.

A four-star in Will Muschamp’s first full recruiting cycle, Smith was a starter from his first game. He played alongside Bryan Edwards and Deebo Samuel. posting modest stats as a freshman, stronger numbers as a sophomore and then dipped a little last year before rounding into a top target as a senior.