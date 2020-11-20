Alabama wide receiver becomes first Gamecocks decommit since Muschamp firing

South Carolina football has suffered its first decommitment since the firing of coach Will Muschamp.

Alabama wide receiver Rodarius Thomas announced Friday that he’s leaving the Gamecocks’ 2021 recruiting class. He committed in early October.

For the season, he has 55 catches, 945 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Thomas is the No. 914 player in the country in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s the No. 134 wide receiver and 37th-best player in Alabama.

Thomas was one of four receivers in the class. The remaining three are Sam Reynolds out of Alabama powerhouse Thompson, O’Mega Blake from South Pointe in Rock Hill and Derwin Burgess out of Georgia.

South Carolina is trying to hold together a recruiting class during the coaching search. It’s not uncommon for a team to lose commitments before and after a new hire. Mike Bobo is currently the interim head coach, and he and his staff have been reaching out to recruits.

The departure drops the Gamecocks class to 15 players out of a possible 21 spots. The team sits less than a month from the start of the early signing period on Dec 16. But it’s still early in the process of identifying and hiring a new coach. It’s not yet clear what will happen if a coach cannot be announced before that begins.

South Carolina’s 2021 class

QB Colten Gauthier

RB Caleb McDowell

WR Sam Reynolds

WR Omega Blake

WR Derwin Burgess

ATH Simeon Price

OL Jordan Davis

OL JonDarius Morgan

DL George Wilson

DL Nick Barrett

DL TJ Sanders

LB Trenilyas Tatum

LB Bryce Steele

DB Marcellas Dial

DB Jayden Johnson