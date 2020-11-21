For the first time since 1992, Todd Ellis won’t be on the call for Gamecocks football

Todd Ellis, left, broadcasts a South Carolina football game. FILE PHOTO/THE STATE

The coronavirus pandemic had already impacted South Carolina football’s broadcast arrangement, keeping much of the broadcast crew in s studio for road games.

On Saturday, COVID-19 brought a change the Gamecocks haven’t seen in nearly three decades.

Longtime play-by-play man Todd Ellis will not be on the call because he is quarentined for contact tracing reasons. Derek Scott, who calls Gamecocks basketball and football, will step in.

For the 1st time since 1992, I won’t be on the call today in some capacity for @GamecockFB. I’m fine, quarantined from a contact tracing. On very short notice, @DScottGamecocks will crush it with Tommy, @JamarNesbit @JGBrannon @ChrisWRHI @lizziemac84 and our crew. #gococks — Todd Ellis (@ToddEllisSC) November 21, 2020

Ellis has been part of the Gamecocks broadcast since 1992.

He was South Carolina’s starting quarterback from 1986-1989. He threw for 9,953 yards, 49 touchdowns and 73 interceptions.

He still holds the program’s passing yardage record and is fourth in touchdowns.

Ellis came to the Gamecocks as a decorated recruit and starred for back-to-back 8-4 teams in the final years of Joe Morrison. He was at the center of a new run-and-shoot offense, throwing to the likes of Sterling Sharpe and Ryan Bethea.

He also played with Robert Brooks on Sparky Woods’ first two teams.

Ellis is now a lawyer in Columbia.

