South Carolina releases updated depth chart ahead of Missouri game

New boss, new deal.

South Carolina installed Mike Bobo as interim coach after firing Will Muschamp, and he did something his former boss didn’t do: release an in-season depth chart.

Ahead of the Missouri game Saturday, South Carolina updated its depth chart. Muschamp made one at the beginning of the season, but did not update it, even after players were lost of the season.

The new depth chart:

Offense

QB: Collin Hill (Luke Doty OR Ryan Hilinski)

RB: Kevin Harris (Deshaun Fenwick)

FB: Adam Prentice

WR: Jalen Brooks (Dakereon Joyner)

WR: Josh Vann (x-Ger-Cari Caldwell)

WR: Shi Smith (x-Rico Powers)

TE: Nick Muse (Jaheim Bell)

TE: Will Register (Traevon Kenion)

LT: Jakai Moore (Jazston Turnetine)

LG: Sadarius Hutcherson (Wyatt Campbell)

C: Eric Douglas (Hank Manos)

RG: Jovaughn Gwyn (Vincent Murphy)

RT: Dylan Wonnum (Jaylen Nichols)

Defense

DE: Keir Thomas (x-Tonka Hemingway)

DT: Zacch Pickens (M.J. Webb)

DT: Jabari Ellis (Rick Sandidge)

Buck: Kingsley Enagbare (x-Jordan Burch)

SLB: Damani Staley (Eric Shaw)

MLB: Ernest Jones (Damani Staley)

WLB: Mo Kaba (Darryle Ware)

CB: John Dixon (Joey Hunter)

S: Jammie Robinson (Shilo Sanders)

S: Jaylan Foster (Jaylin Dickerson)

CB: Cam Smith (Darius Rush)

N: Jammie Robinson (Jaylan Foster)

D: Jaylan Foster (Zaquandre White)

Special Teams

PK: Parker White (x-Mitch Jeter)

P: x-Kai Kroeger (Christian Kinsley)

DS: Matthew Bailey (Nick Muse)

H: x-Kai Kroeger (Christian Kinsley)

PR: Jammie Robinson (Josh Vann)

KR: Zaquandre White, Dakereon Joyner