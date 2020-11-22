One Gamecocks receiver likely done for the season, Shi Smith in concussion protocol

South Carolina wide receiver Shi Smith will have to wait to find out if he can play this season. But another wide receiver won’t see the field again this season.

Interim head coach Mike Bobo said he doesn’t expect sophomore Xavier Legette to play again this season. Legette has been playing banged up all season and missed the past two games. Smith, the team’s top receiver this season suffered a concussion on a hard hit against Missouri.

“I don’t see him coming back this year,” Bobo said of Legette.

Legette caught 7 passed for 113 yards this season, but struggled with drops and hasn’t been a big part of the offense in a few months.

Bobo had said he was proud of Smith last week, after Smith had chosen to stick around and not opt out following the firing of Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp.

Smith broke out this year as one of the higher-useage receivers in the country. He accounted for more than a fourth of the team’s receptions, often playing the role of a de factor running back on short passes to help the team move the chains. He also delivered a few highlight reel catches in 2020.

He finished the year with 54 catches for 605 yards and five touchdowns. He has 2,176 yards, 171 catches and 13 touchdowns.

Defensive end Keir Thomas and wide receiver Dakereon Joyner are both questionable for the game against Georgia next week.