TV channel, kickoff time finally set for Gamecocks’ regular season finale at Kentucky

It took a while to find it out, but South Carolina’s 2020 football season will end in the evening.

The SEC on Sunday announced the Gamecocks’ season finale against Kentucky will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network. It continues a streak of night games that has run through the second half of the season.

USC wrapped the home slate this weekend with Georgia in Williams-Brice Stadium in a 45-17 loss.

South Carolina (2-7) is at the end of a trying season in which it fired Will Muschamp as coach and are currently searching for his replacement.

The Kentucky series has not been kind to the Gamecocks of late, although USC did win last year’s meeting 24-7. The Gamecocks had lost the previous five in the series after winning 13 of 14.

Mark Stoops’ squad has long had a grind it out identity and that’s been the case this season. The defense has been stout and the pace grinding. The offense is pretty good at running the ball, with Chris Rose and Terry Wilson, when he’s healthy, but the passing game is among the worst in the land.

The Wildcats (3-6) put up a fight early against Florida last week, but gave up a touchdown before the half, and quickly gave up 17 points to start the second half. the Gamecocks are coming off a blowout loss to UGA.

South Carolina will have played six evening games in a row and seven in 10 games.

SEC TV schedule for Dec. 5

Arkansas at Missouri, Noon on SEC Network

Texas A&M, at Auburn, noon on ESPN

Florida at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. on CBS

South Carolina at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 4 p.m. on SEC Network

Alabama at LSU, 8 p.m. on CBS

USC 2020 schedule

Sept. 26: Tennessee 31, South Carolina 27 Oct. 3: Florida 38, South Carolina 24 Oct. 10: South Carolina 41, Vanderbilt 7 Oct. 17: South Carolina 30, Auburn 11 Oct. 24: LSU 52, South Carolina 24 Oct. 31: OPEN Nov. 7: Texas A&M 48, South Carolina 3 Nov. 14: Ole Miss 59, South Carolina 42 Nov. 21: Missouri 17, South Carolina 10 Nov. 28: Georgia 47, South Carolina 16 Dec. 5: at Kentucky