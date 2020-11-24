Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

College Sports

Which Gamecocks will walk, and who won’t, Saturday on USC football senior day

They could all come back, but for the moment, the auguring that takes place around South Carolina football’s senior day will be reversed to a degree.

Normally, a junior or redshirt junior walking means they’re going pro or pursuing other options. This year, a senior not walking might point to them taking advantage of an extra season afforded to them by the NCAA during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the USC players set to walk according to the school’s game notes:

Running back Slade Carroll (redshirt senior)

Athlete Chandler Farrell (redshirt senior)

Guard Sadarius Hutcherson (redshirt senior)

Punter Christian Kinsley (redshirt senior)

Tight end Nick Muse (senior)

Fullback Adam Prentice (Grad transfer sixth-year senior)

Wide receiver Shi Smith (senior)

BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Kicker Parker White (redshirt senior)

That leaves this group of players with senior eligibility not walking.

Quarterback Collin Hill

Defensive lineman Keir Thomas

Safety Jaylan Foster

Linebacker Spencer Eason-Riddle

Defensive tackle Jabari Ellis

Defensive end Aaron Sterling

Linebacker Damani Staley

Linebacker Sherrod Greene

Not walking isn’t a guarantee those last eight are returning, but it suggests it’s at least a strong possibility. That group includes seven players who started games this season.

Profile Image of Ben Breiner
Ben Breiner
Covers the South Carolina Gamecocks, primarily football, with a little basketball, baseball or whatever else comes up. Joined The State in 2015. Previously worked at Muncie Star Press and Greenwood Index-Journal. Picked up feature writing honors from the APSE, SCPA and IAPME at various points. A 2010 University of Wisconsin graduate. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

News

Monday Sports in Brief

November 24, 2020 3:05 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service